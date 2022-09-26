Latest
13 hours ago
Meadows Was Kept Updated On Plot To Seize Voting Machines, Texts Show
14 hours ago
How America’s Democracy Is ‘Ripe To Be Exploited’
2 days ago
Election Deniers Are Walking Back Their Claims For The General Election

Vos Sues To Quash Jan. 6 Panel’s Subpoena For Testimony

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) addresses the Assembly during a legislative session on December 4, 2018 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Andy Manis/Getty Images)
By
|
September 26, 2022 1:02 p.m.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) launched a court battle on Sunday to quash the House Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena, which seeks his testimony on ex-President Donald Trump’s phone call to Vos pushing the state lawmaker to somehow decertify his state’s 2020 election results.

Vos filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin seeking an injunction against the subpoena, which demanded that he appear for a deposition with the committee on Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

The Wisconsin Republican leader claimed in the lawsuit that the subpoena imposed an “undue burden” on him because he received it on Saturday, arguing that giving him “less than 48 hours to comply with the subpoena is completely unnecessary and unreasonable.”

Vos accused the committee of deliberately timing his requested deposition to come before the panel holds its next public hearing on Wednesday.

“For reasons only known to the Committee, it believes Speaker Vos’ deposition will generate interest for its self-described made-for-TV production,” the lawsuit stated.

Vos also argued that his conversation with Trump was “not pertinent” to the committee’s investigation.

The Wisconsin GOP leader’s lawsuit also invoked other Republicans’ argument (like that of Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano in his suit against the committee) that the committee itself is invalid because it doesn’t include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) proposed candidates for the panel. As we know, McCarthy withdrew all of his Republican appointments for the committee after Pelosi rejected two of them — Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN).

Vos stretched as far as he possibly could to paint the bipartisan committee as having a political agenda, despite the fact that the panel includes two Republicans –- Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), the latter serving as committee vice chair.

So Vos referred to Kinzinger and Cheney as “Members who currently caucus with the Republican Party.”

The committee canceled Vos’ deposition deadline on Monday in response to the lawsuit, but the subpoena remains active, according to Politico.

Read Vos’ lawsuit below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: