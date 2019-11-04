Volker And Sondland Hearing Transcripts Will Be Released Tomorrow, Schiff Says

Latest
Former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker departs following a closed-door deposition led by the House Intelligence Committee on October 3, 2019. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By
|
November 4, 2019 1:39 p.m.
House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) told reporters on Monday that transcripts of the depositions with Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland and former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will be released on Tuesday.

Commenting on the deposition transcripts of ex-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and top State Department official Michael McKinley that were released on Monday, Schiff said he and other lawmakers leading the House impeachment investigation “will be releasing further transcripts.”

“Tomorrow we are scheduled to release the transcripts of Ambassador Volker and Ambassador Sondland,” he said. “And we will continue to release the transcripts in an orderly way.”

Top diplomat Bill Taylor’s testimony detailed Volker and Sondland’s heavy involvement in President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on his political rivals while dangling nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting.

Watch Schiff below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
