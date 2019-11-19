READ: In Opening Statement, Vindman Assures His Dad He’ll Be ‘Fine’ After Testifying

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman reads an opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Buildi... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman reads an opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2019 10:11 a.m.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, ended his opening statement Tuesday with an emotional address to his father, promising him that he’ll be “fine” despite giving testimony that is damaging to the President.

“Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof
that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and
come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our
family,” he said. “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Read his prepared opening remarks here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
