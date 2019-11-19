READ: In Opening Statement, Vindman Assures His Dad He’ll Be ‘Fine’ After Testifying

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, ended his opening statement Tuesday with an emotional address to his father, promising him that he’ll be “fine” despite giving testimony that is damaging to the President.
“Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected officials is proof
that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and
come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our
family,” he said. “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth.”
Read his prepared opening remarks here: