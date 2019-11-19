READ: In Opening Statement, Vindman Assures His Dad He’ll Be ‘Fine’ After Testifying

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman reads an opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Buildi...

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman reads an opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals and the unfounded conspiracy theory that Ukrainians, not Russians, were behind the 2016 computer hacking of the Democratic National Committee. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS