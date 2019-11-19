Vindman Puts Nunes In His Place With Reminder Of Military Rank

That’s Lt. Col. Vindman to you, Rep. Nunes.

While asking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Tuesday whether he knew the whistleblower, which the Purple Heart recipient has previously testified he does not, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) referred to the witness as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” Vindman corrected the lawmaker, who’s spent the majority of the public proceedings on Tuesday raising conspiracy theories about the Burisma gas company and the Biden family as well as denigrating the media.

“Lt. Col. Vindman, you testified in the deposition that you did not know who the whistleblower was or is?” Nunes clarified.

“I do not know who the whistleblower is, that is correct,” Vindman said.