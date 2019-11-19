Latest
Judge Rejects Trump’s Effort To Throw Out Summer Zervos’ Defamation Suit
Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman prior to testifying during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Army Weighs Protection For Vindman Who Promised Dad In Testimony He’d Be ‘Fine’
A Definitive Timeline Of The Trump-Ukraine Story

Vindman Puts Nunes In His Place With Reminder Of Military Rank

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes speaks during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.
By
|
November 19, 2019 11:13 a.m.
That’s Lt. Col. Vindman to you, Rep. Nunes.

While asking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Tuesday whether he knew the whistleblower, which the Purple Heart recipient has previously testified he does not, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) referred to the witness as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” Vindman corrected the lawmaker, who’s spent the majority of the public proceedings on Tuesday raising conspiracy theories about the Burisma gas company and the Biden family as well as denigrating the media.

Lt. Col. Vindman, you testified in the deposition that you did not know who the whistleblower was or is?” Nunes clarified.

“I do not know who the whistleblower is, that is correct,” Vindman said.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
