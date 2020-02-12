Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Calls Initial Stone Sentencing A ‘Disgrace,’ Won’t Rule Out Pardon
1 hour ago
Nunes And Other House Intel GOPers Boycott Meeting To Force Schiff To Investigate FISA
1 hour ago
Three Black Lawmakers Endorse Bloomberg As He Faces Scrutiny About Stop And Frisk

Report: The Army Isn’t Investigating Vindman, But His Career Could Still Suffer

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into Presid... Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The hearings are looking into whether Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigations that would benefit him politically. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI- PHOTOGRAPH BY UPI / Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read UPI / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 12, 2020 5:10 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Despite a suggestion from President Donald Trump, the Army is not currently investigating Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for his testimony during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

However, the Defense Department official who confirmed the current lack of a probe to the Daily Beast did not guarantee that there wouldn’t be one in the future.

Vindman was frogmarched from the White House campus last week, after he and his twin brother Yevgeny, a  lawyer for the National Security Council who did not testify in the hearings, were unceremoniously fired.

But aside from a formal investigation, as an unnamed former senior Army official told the Daily Beast, there are other more subtle ways Vindman could be punished. For example, he could be denied a promotion to colonel when he’s up for the job. Those decisions are subjective and take into account multiple factors — it would be difficult to pin the snub on his testimony alone.

Trump has sustained his anger at Vindman since his testimony, and also axed former Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland last week.

Many Senate Republicans told TPM that they found Trump’s Friday Night Massacre to be reasonable, saying that it’s his prerogative to surround himself with only “loyal” officials.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: