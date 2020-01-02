Trump Lists Vets Bill As 2019 Accomplishment. But Obama Signed It Into Law.

President Trump rounded out the year by posting about his “greatest honors” of 2019 on Twitter.

But one of the items he listed as an accomplishment was actually a veterans’ health care bill signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

One of my greatest honors was to have gotten CHOICE approved for our great Veterans. Others have tried for decades, and failed! https://t.co/NcVbbnrT5O — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2020

As the Associated Press points out, the Veterans Choice Act was sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and was signed into law by Obama during his second term.

To be fair, Trump did grow eligibility for the program by decreasing the amount of time a veteran has to wait before being allowed to see a private doctor. Under the Sanders-McCain bill, veterans had to wait 30 days before seeking private help if the VA was full. Now they can seek private help if the wait is more than 20 days or a VA facility is more than 30 minutes away.

h/t The Week