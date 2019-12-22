Latest
LYNCHBURG, VA - MAY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jerry Falwell (R), President of Liberty University, on stage during a commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at LibertyÕs commencement since George H.W. Bush spoke in 1990. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Christian Today Editor Says He’s Troubled By Fellow Evangelicals Who Won’t Call Out Trump
3 hours ago
Doug Jones Says He’s Not Worried About Losing His Seat If He Votes To Convict Trump
5 hours ago
Woman Says She Ran Over Girl Because She Looked ‘Mexican,’ According To Police

Van Drew Says He Decided To Defect To GOP Over Pressure To Vote For Impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
December 22, 2019 3:33 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) finally explained on Sunday what exactly prompted him to break away from the Democratic Party: The pressure to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Van Drew recalled a conversation he’d had with a New Jersey county chair as being the “final sign” that he needed to switch to the GOP.

“‘You’ve got to vote for impeachment,'” Van Drew quoted the chair as saying. “‘If you don’t, you’re not going to be able to run in my county.'”

The ex-Democrat said he was bothered by how his “own individual opinion” on the issue was “not going to be allowed.”

“And that’s when I knew,” he told the Fox News host. “I had been thinking about it for a while.”

Van Drew officially switched to the Republican Party the day after he voted against impeaching Trump as a Democrat on Wednesday. Sitting in the Oval Office with Trump on Thursday, the new Republican told the President he had his “undying support.”

Watch Van Drew below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: