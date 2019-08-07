Latest
Police: ‘No Evidence Of Violence’ At USA Today Building After Report Of Man With Weapon

August 7, 2019 12:48 pm
The USA Today building in McLean, Virginia, was evacuated Wednesday after local police responded to a report of a man with a weapon. There was “no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries,” the Fairfax County Police said on Twitter.

According to a report by USA Today journalist Tom Vanden Brook, “hundreds” of office workers evacuated the building amid a “heavy police presence.” The paper reported that a loudspeaker announcement said the incident was inside the building.

The Fairfax County police tweeted an alert earlier warning people to “avoid the area.”

A USA Today staffer posted a photo on Twitter of a SWAT team officer on the scene:

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page told MSNBC that employees and visitors have to go through a security checkpoint to get into the building and either provide a building pass or check in with the guard.

The situation comes days after a round of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend that left 31 people dead.

This story will be updated.

