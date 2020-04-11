US Now Has The Highest COVID-19 Death Toll Worldwide, Surpassing Italy

As of Saturday, the United States has more confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic than any other country in the world.

According to trackers by John Hopkins University and the New York Times, the U.S. has reached over 20,000 fatalities caused by the coronavirus, surpassing Italy as having the highest death toll globally. Italy has approximately 19,500 fatalities, per John Hopkins’ tracker.

New York state continues to hold an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. above all the other states. There are over 180,000 cases in the Empire State alone, and more than 8,000 people have died.

During a press briefing on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that the number of deaths in his state is “somewhat stabilizing” but “at a horrific rate.”