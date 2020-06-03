Unrepentant Racist Rep. Steve King Defeated In Iowa Primary

Latest
By
|
June 3, 2020 8:48 a.m.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who once wondered why the notion of white supremacy was offensive, was defeated by GOP challenger state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R) in Iowa’s primary race on Tuesday night.

King lost to Feenstra by nearly ten points, according to the New York Times.

The Iowa congressman was notorious for his blatant racism, which included mocking undocumented immigrants as having “calves the size of cantaloupes because they’ve been hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert,” fretting about the declining birth rate in the U.S. because “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” and claiming that white people “contribute more to civilization” than “any other subgroup.”

King’s defeat was met with delight on Twitter, several of the cheers coming from his Democratic House colleagues:

President Donald Trump had enthusiastically endorsed King in 2014, praising the lawmaker as a “special guy, a smart person with, really, the right views on almost everything.”

Throughout it all, the GOP had declined to take action on King until early January 2019 after the congressman gave a New York Times interview on the merits of white supremacy.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King asked.

The resulting backlash prompted GOP House leadership to strip King of his committee assignments.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
