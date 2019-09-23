Latest
on May 15, 2015 in New York City.
Ukrainian Government To The US: Please Leave Us Out Of Your Mess

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during an interview with AFP in Kiev on March 6, 2019. (Photo credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
September 23, 2019 1:00 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his administration don’t want anything to do with the scandal currently roiling in Washington, Reuters reported on Monday.

Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet during the U.N. General Assembly this week amid reports that Trump attempted to pressure Zelenskiy to open an investigation into 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden. The scandal has galvanized Democrats’ calls for further investigation and even impeachment, while Republicans have mostly remained silent.

Ukraine’s top national security coordinator, Oleksandr Danylyuk, told Reuters that the country wants to maintain good relations with the U.S., rather than become the center of partisan tug-of-war.

“Understanding the importance of Ukraine’s support in the context of everything that’s going on in our region, any attempts to use Ukraine by one party or the other is clearly detrimental to our relations,” Danylyuk told Reuters.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
