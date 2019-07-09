Latest
on October 24, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Duncan Hunter’s Lawyer Attended Clinton Fundraiser He Said Disqualified Prosecutors
BREAKING: Judge Blocks DOJ Legal Team Shake Up In New York Census Case
Publishers Warn Trump’s China Tariffs Could Lead To A Bible Shortage
UK Foreign Secretary Slams Trump's 'Disrespectful' Remarks About Theresa May

on July 23, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe
July 9, 2019 1:53 pm

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a candidate to become the UK’s next prime minister, hit President Donald Trump on Tuesday after Trump attacked current British Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter.

“@realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country,” Hunt tweeted. “Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours!”

Hunt also pledged to keep Sir Kim Darroch on as UK ambassador if Hunt ascended to the prime minister post.

Secret cables from Darroch leaked to British tabloid the Daily Mail revealed that the ambassador had described Trump’s administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

Trump predictably lashed out on Tuesday, calling Darroch a “very stupid guy.” In the same tweets, Trump also mocked May and the “failed Brexit negotiation.”

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done,” he tweeted. “A disaster!”

