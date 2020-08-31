Uhhhh: Herman Cain’s Twitter Claims COVID Is ‘Not As Deadly’ As ‘Mainstream Media’ Portrayed

The Twitter account belonging to the late Herman Cain, who died after being infected with COVID-19 in July, issued an eyebrow-raising proclamation on Sunday night.

“It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be,” the account tweeted with an article by the Western Journal, a right-wing media outlet.

The tweet was subsequently deleted.

A deleted tweet from Herman Cain’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/cuHMjN4LV1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

After the former GOP presidential candidate’s death on July 30, his verified account was taken over by his “team and family,” who rebranded the account as “The Cain Gang” while keeping the account’s original @THEHermanCain handle.

Twitter users were initially taken aback when the account, still under Cain’s full name at the time, tweeted for the first time on August 12 to bash Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA):

Just in case you thought Biden's candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, team Trump has released a new video. #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris https://t.co/GjAC8VDaVF — The Cain Gang (@THEHermanCain) August 12, 2020

Aren’t you uh dead tho — Erin Profoundly Ryan (@morninggloria) August 13, 2020

Cain’s family later revealed that they had taken control of the account.