Uhhhh: Herman Cain’s Twitter Claims COVID Is ‘Not As Deadly’ As ‘Mainstream Media’ Portrayed

on July 23, 2012 in Reno, Nevada.
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during an American For Prosperity rally on July 23, 2012 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By
|
August 31, 2020 9:48 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Twitter account belonging to the late Herman Cain, who died after being infected with COVID-19 in July, issued an eyebrow-raising proclamation on Sunday night.

“It looks like the virus is not as deadly as the mainstream media first made it out to be,” the account tweeted with an article by the Western Journal, a right-wing media outlet.

The tweet was subsequently deleted.

After the former GOP presidential candidate’s death on July 30, his verified account was taken over by his “team and family,” who rebranded the account as “The Cain Gang” while keeping the account’s original @THEHermanCain handle.

Twitter users were initially taken aback when the account, still under Cain’s full name at the time, tweeted for the first time on August 12 to bash Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA):

Cain’s family later revealed that they had taken control of the account.

