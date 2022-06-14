Latest
53 mins ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Delays Wednesday Hearing, Which Was Focused On DOJ Scheme
4 hours ago ago
How Republicans Screwed Themselves With The Jan. 6 Committee: A Retrospective
19 hours ago ago
Team Normal: The Vanishing Cadre Of Anti-Coup Trumpers

U-Haul White Supremacist’s Mom Says She Kicked Son Out Of The House

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - DECEMBER 04: Members of the rightwing group Patriot Front wait along the George Washington Parkway near Arlington Cemetery after marching on the National Mall on December 04, 2021 in Arlington, ... ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - DECEMBER 04: Members of the rightwing group Patriot Front wait along the George Washington Parkway near Arlington Cemetery after marching on the National Mall on December 04, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Patriot Front broke off of the white nationalist group Vanguard America after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 14, 2022 9:35 a.m.

Karen Amsden, the mother of one of the dozens of white supremacists who were arrested in a U-Haul in Idaho on Saturday, wasn’t thrilled to find out what her son was up to that day.

Amsden’s son, 27-year-old Jared Michael Boyce of Springville, Utah, was one of the 31 members of the neo-Nazi Patriot Front group who traveled in the back of a U-Haul truck to allegedly disrupt a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene. Law enforcement pulled over the truck and charged the men with conspiracy to riot.

Amsden told the Daily Beast that she forced her son to make a decision once he returned home after his arrest: His family, or the neo-Nazis.

“I told him, ‘Well, then you can’t live here. You can choose between Patriot Front and your family.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I can’t quit Patriot Front.’ I’m like, ‘Well, then you’ve just chosen. So pack your stuff and get out of my house,'” Amsden recounted.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Boyce’s father left the family years ago and came out as gay, according to Amsden.

She also told the Daily Beast that she’s deliberately speaking out about Boyce in the hopes that Patriot Front, careful about maintaining members’ anonymity, ditches her son and he returns to his senses.

“I would love to do whatever I can to out him [as a Patriot Front member] so that he can’t be a part of it,” Amsden said. “And that they don’t want him to be a part of their group because his mom has loose lips and a big mouth and he’s never going to get away with anything.”

Police in Coeur d’Alene have said that they made the arrest after they were tipped off by a concerned citizen who saw a group of men who “looked like a little army” piling into a U-Haul truck at a hotel parking lot.

Officers said they pulled over the U-Haul a few blocks away from a Pride event downtown and found 31 men dressed in the Patriot Front uniform of khakis and white masks in the back of the truck. They were allegedly carrying riot shields, shin guards and at least one smoke grenade with them, along with documents laying out their riot plans in extensive detail.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: