Fox News: Two Other Lawyers Worked With Giuliani To Dig Up Dirt On Biden In Ukraine

Two other lawyers reportedly worked with Rudy Giuliani in his efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump’s top 2020 challenger, Joe Biden.

Fox News host Chris Wallace kicked off his Sunday morning program by announcing the new details, which were provided to Fox by an unnamed official.

“Fox News has learned the President’s private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was not acting alone in trying to get dirt from Ukrainian officials on 2020 rival Joe Biden,” Wallace said. “Two high-profile Washington lawyers, Joe diGenova, who’s been a fierce critic of the Democratic investigation, and his wife Victoria Toensing, were working with Giuliani to get oppo research on Biden.”

“According to a top U.S. official, all three were working off the books apart from the administration,” he continued. “The only person in government who knows what they were doing is President Trump.”

Watch Wallace below: