Twitter Schools Larry Kudlow: That Is Not How To Wear A Mask

By
|
July 27, 2020 2:28 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s latest attempt at promoting mask-wearing amid a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases slipped — literally! — during a gaggle with reporters Monday.

When asked why he was wearing a mask, Kudlow told reporters that it’s because “you were all wearing them.”

Kudlow insisted that he’s been wearing face coverings for at least a couple of weeks, as his mask began to slide down his face.

Kudlow then attempted to adjust his mask, but only for it to fall short of covering his nose entirely.

Kudlow’s mask continued slipping farther down his face as he argued that the economy won’t stay open unless the public complies with CDC guidelines.

“We’re not going to keep the economy open, we’re not going to get the V-shaped recovery, we’re not going to get kids back to school unless we follow simple guidelines: masking, distancing, testing and personal hygiene,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow continued his press gaggle while appearing to give up on adjusting his mask altogether — at one point only covering his mouth and chin — even as he reiterated that he’s been wearing his own mask “much more” and that he respects how reporters have been doing as well.

Kudlow’s failed attempt at proper mask etiquette comes amid President Trump’s newfound mask advocacy after reports of his aides pressuring him to do so in light of sinking poll numbers.

Twitter users quickly caught on to Kudlow’s mask mishap by tweeting snarky reactions to it.

Watch Kudlow’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
