Twitter Schools Larry Kudlow: That Is Not How To Wear A Mask

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s latest attempt at promoting mask-wearing amid a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases slipped — literally! — during a gaggle with reporters Monday.

When asked why he was wearing a mask, Kudlow told reporters that it’s because “you were all wearing them.”

Kudlow insisted that he’s been wearing face coverings for at least a couple of weeks, as his mask began to slide down his face.

Kudlow then attempted to adjust his mask, but only for it to fall short of covering his nose entirely.

Kudlow’s mask continued slipping farther down his face as he argued that the economy won’t stay open unless the public complies with CDC guidelines.

“We’re not going to keep the economy open, we’re not going to get the V-shaped recovery, we’re not going to get kids back to school unless we follow simple guidelines: masking, distancing, testing and personal hygiene,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow continued his press gaggle while appearing to give up on adjusting his mask altogether — at one point only covering his mouth and chin — even as he reiterated that he’s been wearing his own mask “much more” and that he respects how reporters have been doing as well.

Kudlow’s failed attempt at proper mask etiquette comes amid President Trump’s newfound mask advocacy after reports of his aides pressuring him to do so in light of sinking poll numbers.

Twitter users quickly caught on to Kudlow’s mask mishap by tweeting snarky reactions to it.

Kudlow on #COVID19 on Feb. 25: "We have contained this. I won't say [it's] airtight, but it's pretty close to airtight" Apparently, "pretty close to airtight" also describes his mask wearing https://t.co/mS8T8SL32o — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 27, 2020

A study out last week found evidence that the nose is more likely to spread the virus than the mouth. https://t.co/CB1NGREVKM — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) July 27, 2020

weird for a journalist to say this is wearing a mask https://t.co/hSp69qc8SA — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 27, 2020

fortunately no air passes in or out of the nose, so this is proper mask wearing to prevent aerosol spread https://t.co/TqFnsPvdGb — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 27, 2020

Tell him if he wants to avoid seeing COVID-19 the mask needs to go over his eyes. https://t.co/vOPk0g1oC4 — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) July 27, 2020

Watch Kudlow’s remarks below: