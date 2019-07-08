Twitter, Facebook Not Invited To WH Social Media Summit For ‘Digital Leaders’

Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 06: Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., talks with reporters in the Capitol after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 06, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
July 8, 2019 11:14 am

Social media giants Twitter and Facebook haven’t been invited to the White House’s social media summit.

White House spokesman Judd Deere had told the New York Times that the event will “bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.”

According to CNN Business, those “digital leaders” will not include any Twitter or Facebook employees.

However, Thursday’s summit will include far-right groups such as Turning Points USA and the Heritage Foundation.

Trump has repeatedly complained about being “censored” on Twitter, engaging with the conservative conspiracy theory that social media platforms are hiding their content.

“Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,” he tweeted in August 2018.

In late June, Twitter announced that it would begin labeling “abusive” tweets from politicians, which would let users know that the tweet violates Twitter’s safety and cyberbullying rules. Additionally, the tweet in question won’t be as visible on users’ feeds.

