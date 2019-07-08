Twitter, Facebook Not Invited To WH Social Media Summit For ‘Digital Leaders’

Social media giants Twitter and Facebook haven’t been invited to the White House’s social media summit.

White House spokesman Judd Deere had told the New York Times that the event will “bring together digital leaders for a robust conversation on the opportunities and challenges of today’s online environment.”

According to CNN Business, those “digital leaders” will not include any Twitter or Facebook employees.

However, Thursday’s summit will include far-right groups such as Turning Points USA and the Heritage Foundation.

Trump has repeatedly complained about being “censored” on Twitter, engaging with the conservative conspiracy theory that social media platforms are hiding their content.

“Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices,” he tweeted in August 2018.

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

In late June, Twitter announced that it would begin labeling “abusive” tweets from politicians, which would let users know that the tweet violates Twitter’s safety and cyberbullying rules. Additionally, the tweet in question won’t be as visible on users’ feeds.