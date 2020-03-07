Latest
Gabbard Demands Biden, Sanders Help Her Get On Debate Stage After DNC Rule Change

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) holds a Town Hall meeting on Super Tuesday Primary night on March 3, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabbard, the first Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is one of two women left in the Democratic Primary, the other being Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
March 7, 2020 11:08 a.m.
After the Democratic National Committee instituted a rule change that will effectively block Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) from the debate stage, the congresswoman and presidential candidate called on the two 2020 frontrunners to “stand up for what is right” and help her get into the next Democratic debate.

The DNC announced a rule change this week that only allows candidates with 20 percent of the delegates awarded so far to participate in the next debate in Phoenix on March 15. Gabbard is still clinging to a presidential bid, despite racking up just two of the 1,385 delegates given out in the primaries so far.

Gabbard also has not qualified for a debate since November.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM's special projects editor, based in New York.
