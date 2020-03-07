Gabbard Demands Biden, Sanders Help Her Get On Debate Stage After DNC Rule Change

After the Democratic National Committee instituted a rule change that will effectively block Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) from the debate stage, the congresswoman and presidential candidate called on the two 2020 frontrunners to “stand up for what is right” and help her get into the next Democratic debate.

To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the debate qualifications. Previously they changed the qualifications in the OPPOSITE direction so Bloomberg could debate. I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC’s transparent effort to exclude me from the debates. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

The DNC announced a rule change this week that only allows candidates with 20 percent of the delegates awarded so far to participate in the next debate in Phoenix on March 15. Gabbard is still clinging to a presidential bid, despite racking up just two of the 1,385 delegates given out in the primaries so far.

Gabbard also has not qualified for a debate since November.