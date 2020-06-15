Trump’s Niece Helped NYT Expose His Massive Tax Fraud Schemes

Mary Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump’s eldest brother Fred Trump Jr., is slated to publish a tell-all book in which she reveals her crucial role in helping the New York Times’ blockbuster report on the President and the rest of his family’s tax schemes.

The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump’s book “Too Much And Never Enough,” will lay out how she provided her family’s confidential financial records to the Times in its 2018 report that exposed how the President collected at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire in the 90s–largely through dubious tax evasion schemes.

One of the most pivotal documents Mary Trump handed over included the tax returns of Fred Trump Sr., the President’s father and her grandfather, which came from her acrimonious court fight with Donald Trump over the patriarch’s will in 2000.

Donald Trump removed Mary and her brother William from the family’s medical coverage in retaliation over the lawsuit, even when William’s infant son was suffering from seizures and brain damage.

“I was angry because they sued,” he told the New York Times in 2016.

“Too Much And Never Enough,” published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on August 11.