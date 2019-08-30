Trump’s Fired Personal Assistant Reportedly Dissed Tiffany At Off-The-Record Dinner

President Donald Trump’s personal assistant was fired Thursday because she revealed personal information about the first family during an off-the-record dinner, according to a new report shedding light on her dismissal.

Politico reported Friday that Madeleine Westerhout bragged during an off-the-record dinner that she had a better relationship with Trump than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, and also that, in Politico’s words, the President “did not like being in pictures with Tiffany because he perceived her as overweight.”

The report cited two unnamed people familiar with the dinner. Also on Friday, CNN, citing multiple unnamed people, reported that Westerhout shared “intimate details” about the first family.

The dinner took place at Trump’s Bedminster club on Aug. 17, according to Politico. The New York Times first reported on Westerhout’s firing Thursday.

“She had a couple drinks and in an uncharacteristically unguarded moment, she opened up to the reporters,” an unnamed source told Politico.

She also joked that Trump could not pick Tiffany out of a crowd, Politico reported.