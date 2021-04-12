Trump’s Ex-CDC Director Finds Greener Pastures At ‘Big Ass Fans’

Latest
By
|
April 12, 2021 3:29 p.m.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has embarked upon an interesting career path after overseeing the agency’s turbulent response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration.

On Monday, Redfield was introduced as a new adviser for “Big Ass Fans,” a company based in Lexington, Kentucky that manufactures very large fans.

Big Ass Fans announced on Facebook that the former CDC official was serving as the firm’s “Strategic Health and Safety Advisor.”

According to Big Ass Fans’ website, the Health and Safety Advisory Board provides “solutions to challenges and offer best practices to reduce occupant health risk from airborne pathogens and other indoor contaminants.”

TPM has reached out to Big Ass Fans.

Though he may be seeking a fresh start at Big Ass Fans, Redfield hasn’t been able to leave his troubles at the CDC behind him: Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-GA), who heads the House Subcommittee on Coronavirus, alleges that Redfield deleted evidence of the Trump administration’s political interference of the agency’s COVID-19 guidelines, and is demanding an interview with the former health official.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
