in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Trump Says Will ‘Probably’ Release Transcript Of Other Zelensky Call Tuesday

President Donald Trump (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)
By
|
November 9, 2019 5:11 p.m.
President Donald Trump told reporters that he’d “probably” release the transcript of a second call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday.

“Now, they want to have a transcript of the other call, the second call. And I’m willing to provide that. We’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday,” he said. “Monday being a holiday, we’ll probably give it to you on Tuesday. But we have another transcript coming out, which is very important.”

By all accounts, the call Trump is referring to was a somewhat cursory congratulatory call after Zelensky’s election, which is likely significantly less electric than the July 25 call during which Trump asked for a “favor” and brought up the Bidens. The White House only ever released a curtailed memorandum from that conversation, not a full “transcript.”

