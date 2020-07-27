Latest
37 mins ago
READ: Trump Files New Complaint In Bid To Delay NY Criminal Probe
1 hour ago
DC National Guard Whistleblower Details Tear Gas Op For Trump Photo Shoot
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Herman Cain Remains Hospitalized For COVID-19 Weeks After Infection

Trump ‘Won’t Be Going’ To Pay Respects To John Lewis At Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards members of the press prior to his departure from the White House July 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is scheduled to visit the FUJIFIL... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards members of the press prior to his departure from the White House July 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is scheduled to visit the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina, a facility that supports manufacturing of "key components of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate" developed by Novavax. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 27, 2020 2:59 p.m.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not visit the U.S. Capitol Building to pay his respects to the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who is lying in state there on Monday and Tuesday.

“No, I won’t be going, no,” Trump told reporters before taking off on a flight for North Carolina.

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are scheduled to pay their respects to Lewis on Monday, The Hill noted, as are Joe and Jill Biden.

The day after Lewis’ passing on July 17, Trump ordered flags flown at half staff for a day and tweeted brief condolences to Lewis’ family.

But earlier in his presidency, Trump took aim at Lewis after the congressman announced that he’d be skipping Trump’s inauguration. Dozens of lawmakers followed suit. Lewis, in interviews, described Trump as “a racist” and an illegitimate president.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30