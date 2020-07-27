Trump ‘Won’t Be Going’ To Pay Respects To John Lewis At Capitol

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not visit the U.S. Capitol Building to pay his respects to the late civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who is lying in state there on Monday and Tuesday.

“No, I won’t be going, no,” Trump told reporters before taking off on a flight for North Carolina.

President Trump tells reporters that he will not be going to the U.S. Capitol to pay his respects to Rep. John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/O1BwD1xXHf — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 27, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence are scheduled to pay their respects to Lewis on Monday, The Hill noted, as are Joe and Jill Biden.

The day after Lewis’ passing on July 17, Trump ordered flags flown at half staff for a day and tweeted brief condolences to Lewis’ family.

Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

But earlier in his presidency, Trump took aim at Lewis after the congressman announced that he’d be skipping Trump’s inauguration. Dozens of lawmakers followed suit. Lewis, in interviews, described Trump as “a racist” and an illegitimate president.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017