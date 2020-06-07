Trump Now Agrees To Withdraw National Guard From DC After Spat With Mayor

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. In the midst of nationwide protests against the death of ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. In the midst of nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Labor Department announced the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May, a surprising improvement in the nation’s job market as hiring rebounded faster than economists expected in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 7, 2020 11:44 a.m.

President Trump announced in a Sunday morning tweet that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C. as nationwide protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Trump’s announcement — which came after his Saturday night tweet thanking the National Guard, Secret Service and D.C. police for doing a “fantastic job” — claimed that “everything is under control” but that the National Guard “can quickly return, if needed.”

The President’s announcement also comes just days after his fiery response to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s letter requesting to withdraw “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.” Bowser wrote in the letter dated June 4 that federal police are “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.”

Trump fired back the following day in a series of tweets by railing against Bowser.

Bowser responded to Trump’s Sunday morning announcement by thanking the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before Trump’s announcement, Bowser said in an interview on ABC News that Trump’s call for the National Guard to “dominate protesters” prompted more people to turn out for peaceful protests.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
