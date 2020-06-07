Trump Now Agrees To Withdraw National Guard From DC After Spat With Mayor

President Trump announced in a Sunday morning tweet that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C. as nationwide protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death.



Trump’s announcement — which came after his Saturday night tweet thanking the National Guard, Secret Service and D.C. police for doing a “fantastic job” — claimed that “everything is under control” but that the National Guard “can quickly return, if needed.”

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

The President’s announcement also comes just days after his fiery response to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s letter requesting to withdraw “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.” Bowser wrote in the letter dated June 4 that federal police are “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.”

Trump fired back the following day in a series of tweets by railing against Bowser.

…over the last number of nights. If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

.@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Bowser responded to Trump’s Sunday morning announcement by thanking the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Metropolitan Police Department protects Washington, DC. Always has, always will. Thank you, @DCPoliceDept Also, thanks to the tens of thousands who came to peacefully demonstrate yesterday You all inspire me, our city & the world and give us hope for what lies ahead https://t.co/Sbys2bnM9a pic.twitter.com/JgiDDPz1nb — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 7, 2020

Shortly before Trump’s announcement, Bowser said in an interview on ABC News that Trump’s call for the National Guard to “dominate protesters” prompted more people to turn out for peaceful protests.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tells @MarthaRaddatz the federal response to George Floyd protests and Trump’s rhetoric encouraged more people to demonstrate: “What he actually did … was turn out more people and more people who were there for peaceful protests.” https://t.co/5LnuhcnzxG pic.twitter.com/gHPH2o83R0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 7, 2020