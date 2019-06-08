Latest
Trump Had An Usual Fan: Infamous Murderer ‘Whitey’ Bulger

June 8, 2019 10:22 am

In letters obtained by NBC News, infamous Boston crime boss “Whitey” Bulger wrote at length, gushing about President Donald Trump and critiquing special counsel Robert Mueller.

In one missive, he forgave Trump for his alleged extramarital affairs.

“My bet is he’s happy with present wife and settled down,” Bulger wrote. “No way would he wind up in Oval Office with a Monica Lewinsky — That was a scandal! Same media that attacks Trump would cover up for Bill Clinton.”

In another, he advised Mueller to observe the biblical saying: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Bulger was beaten to death in prison last fall.

