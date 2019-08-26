Latest
Trump Rambles About Wealth After Skipping G7 Meeting On Climate Change

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 26, 2019 12:31 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump gave an off-kilter monologue about wealth in response to a question about climate change on Monday, after he skipped a G7 meeting on the subject.

During a press conference with French President Emanuel Macron, Trump was asked if he still harbored skepticism toward climate change.

“I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth,” Trump replied. “The wealth is under its feet. I’ve made that wealth come alive.”

“We will soon be one of the – we will soon be exporting, in fact we’re actually doing it now, exporting,” he continued, presumably referring to the country’s gas energy exports.

Trump then bragged about the U.S. being the “number one energy producer in the world” and that he was “not going to lose that wealth.”

“I’m not going to lose it on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren’t working too well,” he said.

The President babbled about wanting “clean air, clean water” but also “a spectacular country with jobs, with pensions, with so many things.”

Trump, who’s claimed that climate change a “hoax,” ditched a meeting with G7 leaders earlier that day on tackling climate change. He was the only leader who was absent.

Watch Trump below:

