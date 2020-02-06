Trump All Of A Sudden Loves Washington Post After Acquittal Headline

President Trump appears to have temporarily put his feud with the Washington Post aside during his remarks at the White House a day after the Senate voted to acquit him in the impeachment trial.

After saying that “this is really not a news conference, it’s not a speech, it’s not anything, it’s just we’re sort of — it’s a celebration,” Trump gloated about how “it worked out.”

“We went through hell unfairly. Did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “Did nothing wrong. I’ve done things wrong in my life, I will admit. Not purposely, but I’ve done things wrong. But this is what the end result is.”

Trump then held up the Washington Post’s front page Thursday, which was met with cheers and applause.

“We can take that home, honey, maybe we’ll frame it,” Trump said, sarcastically. “It’s the only good headline I’ve ever had in the Washington Post.”