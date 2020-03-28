Report: Trump Wants His Signature On Direct Payment Checks From Coronavirus Package

Latest
President Donald Trump signs the CARES act, a $2 trillion rescue package to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Oval Office on March 27, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 28, 2020 11:20 a.m.
President Donald Trump reportedly wants his own personal touch on the assistance checks from the $2.2 trillion relief package.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is pushing for his signature on the $1,200 checks that many individual Americans will soon receive now that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law.

Don Hammond, a former official at the Treasury Department, told the Wall Street Journal that a disbursing officer’s signature would ordinarily be on the checks.

Under the new law, single American adults making $75,000 or less will receive $1,200, while married couples will receive $2,400 if they earn a combined total of $150,000 or less. The amount gradually decreases for those making over those two income figures.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the checks would arrive within three weeks.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
