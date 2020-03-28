Report: Trump Wants His Signature On Direct Payment Checks From Coronavirus Package

President Donald Trump reportedly wants his own personal touch on the assistance checks from the $2.2 trillion relief package.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is pushing for his signature on the $1,200 checks that many individual Americans will soon receive now that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law.

Don Hammond, a former official at the Treasury Department, told the Wall Street Journal that a disbursing officer’s signature would ordinarily be on the checks.

Under the new law, single American adults making $75,000 or less will receive $1,200, while married couples will receive $2,400 if they earn a combined total of $150,000 or less. The amount gradually decreases for those making over those two income figures.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the checks would arrive within three weeks.