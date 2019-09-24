Latest
1 hour ago
WaPo: Biden To Call For Trump’s Impeachment If He Refuses To Comply With Info Requests
on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Several Senate Democrats Push For Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
2 hours ago
Dems To WH Counsel: Stop Ukraine Stonewalling Or Face ‘Escalated Measures’

Trump Posts Video Of Romney 2012 Loss After He Criticized Ukraine Call

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) Mitt Romney walks to speak to the press as President-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in B... BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) Mitt Romney walks to speak to the press as President-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 24, 2019 9:22 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump isn’t one to resist a petty dig.

After Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tweeted a grave warning about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president — in which Trump reportedly asked the Ukrainian government to conjure up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son — Trump tweeted out an odd video compilation. The video features footage and news reports on Romney’s loss to President Barack Obama in 2012 juxtaposed alongside footage of Trump’s 2016 win and his inauguration.

The 2012 footage features a despondent Romney delivering his concession speech and staffers hugging each other at the Romney victory party that would never transpire.

In his tweet on Sunday, Romney asked for the “facts” about the Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president in July to “come out” and said it would be “troubling in the extreme” if news reports about the call were true.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: