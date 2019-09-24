Trump Posts Video Of Romney 2012 Loss After He Criticized Ukraine Call

President Trump isn’t one to resist a petty dig.

After Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) tweeted a grave warning about Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president — in which Trump reportedly asked the Ukrainian government to conjure up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son — Trump tweeted out an odd video compilation. The video features footage and news reports on Romney’s loss to President Barack Obama in 2012 juxtaposed alongside footage of Trump’s 2016 win and his inauguration.

The 2012 footage features a despondent Romney delivering his concession speech and staffers hugging each other at the Romney victory party that would never transpire.

In his tweet on Sunday, Romney asked for the “facts” about the Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president in July to “come out” and said it would be “troubling in the extreme” if news reports about the call were true.