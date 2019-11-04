Appeals Court Upholds NY State Subpoena Of Trump’s Accounting Firm

A federal appeals court on Monday declined to block a subpoena for President Trump’s financial records issued by state grand jury in Manhattan. A three-judge panel on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the President’s argument that he enjoys absolute immunity from a state grand jury subpoena.

“[A]fter reviewing historical and legal precedent, we conclude only that presidential immunity does not bar the enforcement of a state grand jury subpoena directing a third party to produce non‐privileged material, even when the subject matter under investigation pertains to the President,” the appeals court said.

President Trump brought the lawsuit after financial records held by accounting firm Mazars were subpoenaed in August, as part of an investigation being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance that appears to be focused on hush-money payments made to women claiming sexual encounters with Trump.

While the pre-indictment investigation can move forward, the court said, it stopped short of deciding whether presidential immunity limited other prosecutorial acts by state or local prosecutors. Trump in the case had argued that while he was president, state and local prosecutors could not even move forward with subpoenas that pertain to him — including subpoenas of third parties for his records.

“Even assuming, without deciding, that a formal criminal charge against the President carries a stigma too great for the Constitution to tolerate, we cannot conclude that mere investigation is so debilitating,” the court said, adding that such a decision would be hard to square with legal precedents from investigations into President Richard Nixon.

The subpoenas sought Mazars’ financial records going back to 2011, covering Trump’s businesses and Trump himself. Trump’s tax returns are included in the request.

Thursday’s decision is the latest court loss Trump has suffered in his efforts to shield his tax returns from scrutiny. During the 2016 campaign, he broke longstanding tradition by not releasing them voluntarily.

In a separate case, an appeals court panel in D.C. upheld a congressional subpoena seeking Trump financial records from Mazars. Trump’s personal attorneys are asking the full DC appeals court to reconsider that decision. They have also signaled they plan to go to the Supreme Court if necessary to block that subpoena.

After the New York case decision, Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow told reporters that Trump plans to take that case to the Supreme Court as well.

Read the opinion below: