Trump Acknowledged Someone Hid USS McCain To Please Him. Now He’s Backtracking

While reiterating he had nothing to do with the process, President Trump acknowledged to reporters on Thursday that someone in his administration likely went to great lengths to hide the late-Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) name on the naval vessel named for McCain in order to please him.

Now, he’s back pedaling, casting the entire saga as “fake news.”

The Navy put out a disclaimer on the McCain story. Looks like the story was an exaggeration, or even Fake News – but why not, everything else is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The Navy tweeted earlier this week that it did not make any efforts to conceal the name on U.S.S. John McCain during Trump’s visit to Japan, but multiple reports indicate that conversations about obscuring the name took place.

The name of USS John S. McCain was not obscured during the POTUS visit to Yokosuka on Memorial Day. The Navy is proud of that ship, its crew, its namesake and its heritage. — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) May 30, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ship’s name was covered with tarps and the sailors who usually have McCain’s name emblazoned on their uniforms were asked to not come into work.

The WSJ also reported that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan knew about the conversations and even approved the plan. He denied those claims.