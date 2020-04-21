Latest
A view of the Election Night event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp at the Classic Center on November 6, 2018 in Athens, Georgia.
Kemp Plans To Open Stores, Salons, Gyms While Other Govs Proceed More Cautiously
Massachusetts Emerges As New COVID-19 Hot Spot As Cases Surge
4/20 Uncertainty: Marijuana Industry Tested In Virus Crisis

Trump Uses COVID-19 As An Excuse To ‘Temporarily’ Stop Immigration

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on April 17, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
April 21, 2020 7:37 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump managed to shoehorn one of his top political objectives into the government’s efforts to combat COVID-19 late Monday night, announcing that he would be issuing a ban on immigration as a response to the outbreak.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” he tweeted.

There is no evidence that immigrants are a cause of the outbreak in the U.S.

Amid overwhelming criticism of his administration’s bungled response to the pandemic, Trump has been desperate to improve his political standing as November approaches. He’s repeatedly pushed for a reopening of the sinking economy despite health officials saying it is too early to do so, and he has applauded the right-wingers protesting their states’ stay at home orders.

