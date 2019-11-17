Trump Unexpectedly Defends Biden After North Korea Attacks Top Dem Rival

President Donald Trump defended 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Sunday morning after North Korea’s state-run news agency called Biden a “rabid dog” who “must be beaten to death with a stick.”

“Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a ‘rabid dog,'” Trump tweeted. “He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be.”

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a media outlet controlled by North Korea’s autocratic regime, attacked Biden last week after the Democratic candidate called out the country’s leader Kim Jong Un for being a “murderous dictator.”

“Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about,” KCNA commentators said. “They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late.”

Trump’s surprising defense of Biden comes amid both the Trump administration’s collapsing denuclearization negotiations with North Korea and the House impeachment investigation into Trump’s efforts to coerce Ukraine into investigating Biden.