Trump Unexpectedly Praises Cummings After Repeatedly Attacking Him In July

President Donald Trump was speaking to reporters on Monday when he suddenly doled out praise for a onetime target of his racist tweets: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

When a reporter asked about his trip last week to Baltimore, Maryland, Trump randomly brought up a “great meeting” he’d had in 2017 with Cummings, whom he’d repeatedly attacked in July by calling the lawmaker’s majority black district in Baltimore a “very dangerous and filthy place.”

“I had a great meeting with Elijah Cummings in this office very early in my tenure, and it was a meeting on drug prices,” Trump said on Monday. “And I saw him get emotional talking about drug prices. Seriously emotional.”

“And I was really impressed,” he continued. “He cared about it. And I would certainly be willing to meet with Elijah and other people if they’d like. But I saw the emotion and the feeling that he had for reducing drug prices.”

Trump described it as a “very beautiful moment” and said he wanted to continue working with Cummings on lowering drug prices.

“I look forward to working with Elijah but I look forward to working with a lot of people,” he said.

It was an unexpected comment from Trump, who generally doubles down on his attacks against foes whenever he receives criticism for his rhetoric.

