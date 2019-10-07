Trump Pointed To ‘Stenographer Report’ Of Ukraine Call. That’s Not What WH Released.

Trump began his remarks Monday by saying that the release of the call memo sets a “terrible precedent.”

“But the whistleblower or whatever the news was, was so off, it was so horrible, I said I never said that,” Trump said. “Let me see: we have a stenographer report. We have a very word for word report of what I said. I released it.”

Trump then claimed that “almost everybody that read it said it’s either perfect or really very good” despite how the record of the call showed Trump pressuring Ukraine on the anti-Biden smear campaign spearheaded by the President’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“It’s a very normal, nice conversation, and when you see that the president of Ukraine, President Zelensky, said there was no pressure put on me whatsoever, his spokesman came out two days ago and said there was absolutely no pressure on the president,” Trump said. “I didn’t tell him to say that. There was no pressure. All you have to do is read the report.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: