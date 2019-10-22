Latest
on June 11, 2018 in Singapore. The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore as both leaders arrived in the Southeast Asian city-state on Sunday ahead of the landmark summit.
12 hours ago
Pompeo Argues Trump-Ukraine Call Is Merely ‘The Nature Of Politics, Of Power’
on May 15, 2015 in New York City.
14 hours ago
Schumer Urges DNI To Prepare To Protect Whistleblower If Exposed By Trump
15 hours ago
Report: Dems Plan To Center Impeachment On Trump’s ‘Abuse Of Power’

Trump’s Hostility To Ukraine Sparked By Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban

(L-R)US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of of Hungary Viktor Orban (DANNY GYS/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
October 22, 2019 8:03 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on May 13, a conversation that primed Trump to be hostile to and suspicious of Ukraine.

John Bolton, former national security adviser, and Fiona Hill, former NSC director for Eurasian and Russian affairs, urged Trump not to take the meeting, but were shouted down by acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, according to the New York Times.

During the meeting, Trump’s perspective on Ukraine was molded by Orban who espouses a dislike of the country shared by Rudy Giuliani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Just days later, Trump met with the returning U.S. delegation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration and asserted that the Ukrainians were “terrible people.”

 

 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: