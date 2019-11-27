Latest
12 hours ago
Under The Bus You Go, Rudy: Trump Claims He Didn’t Tell Giuliani To Go To Ukraine
14 hours ago
Former Clinton Adviser Gave Trump Guidance On Dealing With Impeachment
15 hours ago
Two WH Budget Officials Resigned After Expressing Concern About Ukraine Holds, Witness Testified

Trump Learned Of Whistleblower Complaint Just Before He Released Ukraine Aid

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade after greeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at the White House on November 13, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
November 27, 2019 7:58 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump learned of the whistleblower’s complaint in late August, just before he released the frozen military aid to Ukraine in September.

According to the New York Times, that debriefing by White House lawyers Pat Cipollone and John Eisenberg could also explain where Trump got the phrase “quid pro quo,” which he used on a call around the same time to Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, before it had become the default phrase to describe the situation.

It is unclear how many details Trump was given about the complaint.

Trump had been facing bipartisan pressure to unfreeze the aid, but when Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) met with him days after the freeze, Trump said that he hadn’t yet made up his mind about releasing it. Trump reportedly flew into a rage when Johnson asked if the money’s release was dependent upon some action of Ukraine’s.

“‘No way,’” Mr. Trump said, per Johnson. “‘I would never do that. Who told you that?’”

The aid was originally frozen just hours after Trump had his famous call with Ukraine President Volodymy Zelensky on July 25.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: