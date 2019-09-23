Latest
1 hour ago
Fox News Host Shep Smith: Trump’s Ukraine Call Is ‘The Real Issue Here,’ Not Biden
2 hours ago
Trump Admin Tells UN There Is ‘No International Right To An Abortion’
3 hours ago
McConnell Faults Dems For Taking Intel Whistleblower Complaint Public

Trump Denies Withholding Ukraine Aid In Exchange For Biden Probe, Undermining Giuliani

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump pretends to make a phone call while speaking about Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rose Garden at... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump pretends to make a phone call while speaking about Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rose Garden at the White House May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying he was engaged in a cover up. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 23, 2019 3:10 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump denied Monday that he withheld $250 million in aid for Ukraine as leverage to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to churn up dirt on Hunter Biden and, by extension, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I did not make a statement that you have to do this or I won’t give you aid,” Trump said, according to pool reports. “I didn’t put any pressure on them whatsoever … Joe Biden and his son are corrupt.”

It has been confirmed that Trump spoke on the phone with Zelensky about Biden, and that the aid was held up around the same time, but not yet that the two are connected. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that he couldn’t say “100 percent” that Trump didn’t threaten to withhold the money on a phone call between the two leaders in late July.

Trump has been giving lip service to wanting the transcript from the call released. But he told the assembled reporters Monday that it wouldn’t set a “great precedent” to release the transcript.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: