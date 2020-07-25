Latest
26 mins ago
Oregon AG Warns Of Portland’s Cautionary Tale: ‘It Could Be Happening In Your City Next’
UNITED STATES - APRIL 13: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., talks with reporters at the base of the House steps after the last votes of the week on April 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
Yoho Accuses Ocasio-Cortez Of ‘Making Hay’ Out Of Reports That He Used Sexist Slur
Pops Restaurant, Route 66, Arcadia, Oklahoma
20 hours ago
The Wired-Up Political Consultant Who Brought Down Ohio’s Speaker

Trump Tweets Video Of ‘Q Supporter’ Who Says Trump Has ‘Never Been Wrong For This Country’

US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White Ho... US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 25, 2020 11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump shared a video early Saturday from conspiracy theorist Antoine Tucker in which the self proclaimed “Q Supporter” says that Democrats “don’t give a fuck about helping Americans.”

Trump tweeted the video on Saturday morning, with the words, “Wow!”

The President has repeatedly retweeted QAnon supporters and cheered candidates who openly support the conspiracy theory, among them, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate in Georgia.

The clip, which was original posted by Tucker in March, involves a profanity-laden rant about Democrats amid controversy with Republicans to finalize a deal for a coronavirus relief package.

In addition to running a far-fetched campaign to unseat progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Tucker frequently posts conspiracy memes, tweeting earlier this month that he was a “Q Supporter.”

Trump’s move to share the video, comes after Twitter’s announcement earlier this week that it had shut down 7,000 QAnon-related accounts and that with time, it would reduce the visibility of a total 150,000 in an attempt to quash cyber attacks and the proliferation of misinformation.

In the video, Tucker claims to provide “proof that it’s never been about Donald Trump,” saying that the President has “never been a racist” and “never been wrong for the country” by accusing Democrats of blocking a coronavirus relief bill. 

This stimulus package would have helped every last one of us,” Tucker said. “But the Democrats don’t give a fuck.” 

Two days after the video was posted, Democrats in the Senate secured a deal with Republicans for a $2 trillion relief package — significantly padding the package that Tucker slams Democrats for turning down.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30