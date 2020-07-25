Trump Tweets Video Of ‘Q Supporter’ Who Says Trump Has ‘Never Been Wrong For This Country’

President Donald Trump shared a video early Saturday from conspiracy theorist Antoine Tucker in which the self proclaimed “Q Supporter” says that Democrats “don’t give a fuck about helping Americans.”

Trump tweeted the video on Saturday morning, with the words, “Wow!”

The President has repeatedly retweeted QAnon supporters and cheered candidates who openly support the conspiracy theory, among them, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House candidate in Georgia.

The clip, which was original posted by Tucker in March, involves a profanity-laden rant about Democrats amid controversy with Republicans to finalize a deal for a coronavirus relief package.

In addition to running a far-fetched campaign to unseat progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Tucker frequently posts conspiracy memes, tweeting earlier this month that he was a “Q Supporter.”

Yes I am a Q Supporter and as your Congressman I’ll make sure The Truth will never have to be Questioned in DC again https://t.co/etMsHpBDcK https://t.co/phlIWi7YoQ — 🇺🇸 Antoine Tucker for Congress NY-14 (@montaga) July 2, 2020

Trump’s move to share the video, comes after Twitter’s announcement earlier this week that it had shut down 7,000 QAnon-related accounts and that with time, it would reduce the visibility of a total 150,000 in an attempt to quash cyber attacks and the proliferation of misinformation.

In the video, Tucker claims to provide “proof that it’s never been about Donald Trump,” saying that the President has “never been a racist” and “never been wrong for the country” by accusing Democrats of blocking a coronavirus relief bill.

“This stimulus package would have helped every last one of us,” Tucker said. “But the Democrats don’t give a fuck.”

Two days after the video was posted, Democrats in the Senate secured a deal with Republicans for a $2 trillion relief package — significantly padding the package that Tucker slams Democrats for turning down.