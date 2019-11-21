Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum Right Before The Fifth Day Of Impeachment Hearings

It’s getting to him.

In the hours leading up to the fifth day of impeachment hearings, President Trump threw a tantrum in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

The President’s Thursday morning tweets mainly took aim at what he calls a “phony impeachment hoax” and labeled Democrats “human scum.”

Trump doubled down on his reaction to the public testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which Trump said was “fantastic” and proved that he “did absolutely nothing wrong,” despite how Sondland’s testimony was damning.

The Republican Party, and me, had a GREAT day yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax, & yet, when I got home to the White House & checked out the news coverage on much of television, you would have no idea they were reporting on the same event. FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Trump also appeared to reference a call between himself and Sondland in which Trump allegedly asked about the status of “investigations.”

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Trump then pivoted to railing against former Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

…..President before. What they are doing is not legal. But I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing – that I am much richer than people even thought – And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

A few minutes later, Trump went back to tweeting about the impeachment hearings and reiterated his argument that “the calls (transcripts) were perfect, there was nothing said that was wrong.”

I never in my wildest dreams thought my name would in any way be associated with the ugly word, Impeachment! The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong. No pressure on Ukraine. Great corruption & dishonesty by Schiff on the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

The President then elaborated on the “great corruption and dishonesty” by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

…..But we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019