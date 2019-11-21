Latest
Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum Right Before The Fifth Day Of Impeachment Hearings

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House on November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the impeachment inquiry hearings currently taking place on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
November 21, 2019 9:45 a.m.
It’s getting to him.

In the hours leading up to the fifth day of impeachment hearings, President Trump threw a tantrum in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

The President’s Thursday morning tweets mainly took aim at what he calls a “phony impeachment hoax” and labeled Democrats “human scum.”

Trump doubled down on his reaction to the public testimony of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which Trump said was “fantastic” and proved that he “did absolutely nothing wrong,” despite how Sondland’s testimony was damning.

Trump also appeared to reference a call between himself and Sondland in which Trump allegedly asked about the status of “investigations.”

Trump then pivoted to railing against former Special Counsel Bob Mueller.

A few minutes later, Trump went back to tweeting about the impeachment hearings and reiterated his argument that “the calls (transcripts) were perfect, there was nothing said that was wrong.”

The President then elaborated on the “great corruption and dishonesty” by House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
