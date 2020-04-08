Trump Mocks Sanders After He Ends His 2020 Bid: ‘Come To Republican Party!’

President Trump sarcastically reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) suspension of his 2020 presidential campaign in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Soon after Sanders announced the end of his campaign Wednesday, Trump first threw former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) under the bus for Sanders’ Super Tuesday performance. He then mockingly suggested that Sanders’ people should join the GOP.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Minutes later, Trump hit Sanders for saying that he will remain on the ballot and “continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible” at the Democratic National Committee convention in August where he’ll be able to “exert significant influence” over the party’s platform.

Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump also found a way to include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in his Twitter tear.

Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

The President’s reelection campaign put out a similar statement after Sanders’ announcement, suggesting again that Sanders supporters should switch to the Republican Party.

“With Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign, it’s all but official that the Democrat establishment got the candidate they wanted in Joe Biden, as well as the candidate President Trump will destroy in November,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “President Trump is still disrupting Washington, DC, while Biden represents the old, tired way and continuing to coddle the communist regime in China. Democrat elites shoved Bernie Sanders to the side for a second time, leaving many of his supporters looking for a new home.”