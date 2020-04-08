Trump Mocks Sanders After He Ends His 2020 Bid: ‘Come To Republican Party!’

Latest
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020.
By
|
April 8, 2020 1:04 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump sarcastically reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) suspension of his 2020 presidential campaign in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Soon after Sanders announced the end of his campaign Wednesday, Trump first threw former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) under the bus for Sanders’ Super Tuesday performance. He then mockingly suggested that Sanders’ people should join the GOP.

Minutes later, Trump hit Sanders for saying that he will remain on the ballot and “continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible” at the Democratic National Committee convention in August where he’ll be able to “exert significant influence” over the party’s platform.

Trump also found a way to include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in his Twitter tear.

The President’s reelection campaign put out a similar statement after Sanders’ announcement, suggesting again that Sanders supporters should switch to the Republican Party.

“With Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign, it’s all but official that the Democrat establishment got the candidate they wanted in Joe Biden, as well as the candidate President Trump will destroy in November,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “President Trump is still disrupting Washington, DC, while Biden represents the old, tired way and continuing to coddle the communist regime in China. Democrat elites shoved Bernie Sanders to the side for a second time, leaving many of his supporters looking for a new home.”

Summer Concepcion
