Fool In A Crisis: Trump Feverishly Attacks Dems As Coronavirus Fears Spread

Mere hours after claiming efforts to combat the pernicious coronavirus “isn’t about political advantage,” President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning to trash Democrats while patting himself on the back for his response to the disease.

“So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of ‘Trump,'” Trump tweeted.

He was back at it less than an hour later.

“The Do Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus,” Trump wrote. “Dems called it VERY wrong!”

The President also whined about the press coverage his administration’s blundering response to the disease, saying that the media “refuses to discuss the great job our professionals are doing!”

Trump has been using the coronavirus, which the CDC confirmed has now infected a total of 53 people in the U.S., as a means to attack his political enemies over the past week as the stock market plunges due to growing fear of the deadly illness.

Trump’s response to the coronavirus has largely involved trying to tamp down on bad PR over said response to the point where, per White House orders, health officials must now have their public statements on the disease cleared by Vice President Mike Pence before they can provide new scientific information to the public.

Additionally, a whistleblower in the Department of Health and Human Services alleges that the administration retaliated against her when she filed a complaint about its inadequate preparation for the disease.

But despite attempts to control the messaging, Trump still admitted that the disease “could get worse before it gets better.”