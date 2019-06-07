Houston, We Have A Problem: Trump Seems To Think The Moon Is Part Of Mars?

President Donald Trump reeled off a Tweet Friday afternoon as mysterious as the dark side of the moon.

In it, he seems to state that the moon is part of Mars (TPM fact check: it is not).

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

To make matters even murkier, Trump seemed pretty gung-ho about going to the moon just a month ago.

It’s possible that the President meant that the moon is part of NASA’s many projects and not part of Mars itself. Honestly, who knows.

The President has long had a fascination with outer space, most recently asking Congress for $72.4 million to establish a sixth military branch called “Space Force.”