Houston, We Have A Problem: Trump Seems To Think The Moon Is Part Of Mars?

June 7, 2019 2:06 pm

President Donald Trump reeled off a Tweet Friday afternoon as mysterious as the dark side of the moon.

In it, he seems to state that the moon is part of Mars (TPM fact check: it is not).

To make matters even murkier, Trump seemed pretty gung-ho about going to the moon just a month ago.

It’s possible that the President meant that the moon is part of NASA’s many projects and not part of Mars itself. Honestly, who knows.

The President has long had a fascination with outer space, most recently asking Congress for $72.4 million to establish a sixth military branch called “Space Force.”

