Air Force Officers With Combat Medals Get Special VIP Pins At Trump Turnberry

US presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives by helicopter to Turnberry hotel and gold resort on June 23, 2016 in Turnberry,Scotland.
September 17, 2019 9:30 am
Air Force officers who stay at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland get special treatment during their stay, including one of the privileges awarded to VIP members, Politico reported Tuesday.

According to a resort staffer who spoke to Politico, high-ranking Air Force officers who have earned medals for achievements in combat often are gifted a “Pride Pin” upon arrival at the resort, an honor bestowed on VIP members. The lapel pin features the golf club’s lighthouse and is gifted to some military personnel when they arrive at the resort.

Reports of the honor comes as the Air Force reevaluates its accommodation policies in light of reports from Politico that Air Force personnel have stayed at the Trump resort more than 40 times in the past five years. The local Scottish airport where Air Force crews often refuel reportedly has an agreement with the Trump Organization, requiring the air port to regularly recommend that flight crews stay at the iconic Trump hotel, despite the cost and distance from the air port.

The latest Politico piece also revealed that military personnel have regularly lodged at the resort for multiple nights due to inclement weather or because of repairs to their aircraft.

The Air Force has defended its decision to put up personnel at the resort, arguing it doesn’t break with military policies because personnel get a military discount. However, officials have acknowledged the optics of repeatedly staying at a resort owned by the President and told Politico it was reviewing its policies.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
