Air Force Crews Lodged At Trump’s Scotland Golf Resort At Least 40 Times

Following the launch of its own internal review of hospitality practices, the Air Force found that its flight crews have stayed at President Trump’s Scotland golf resort at least 40 times since 2015, Politico reported.

The review came after Politico reported military personnel had lodged at the luxury resort several times in the past year. The New York Times reported earlier this week that the local airport that the Air Force uses to refuel in Scotland had an agreement with the Trump organization to include the Trump Turnberry golf club on its list of lodging accommodations for flight crews, even though it’s 20 miles away. According to Politico, the stays at the Trump club make up 6 percent of the Air Force’s total overnights in that area.

A Pentagon official told Politico in a statement that the lodging follows the Pentagon’s rules because military personnel are only charged the government rate of $130 a night, but acknowledged it’s not a great look for the military to stay at the President’s luxury properties.

The Air Force has launched a review of its guidelines and policies for aircrew lodging, but the episode is just the latest in a string of examples of Trump’s business profiting off of the federal government. Just last week, Vice President Mike Pence was roundly criticized for staying at a Trump resort more than 100 miles out of the way while in Ireland.