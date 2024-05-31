Latest
23 hours ago
TRUMP CONVICTED IN HISTORIC FIRST
3 days ago
Trump Trial Finale: Prosecutors Outline A Conspiracy, Defense Invents One Of Its Own
5 days ago
Scenes From a MAGA Meltdown: Inside the ‘America First’ Movement’s War Over Democracy

Trump Tries To Help His Supporters Fit Conviction Into The Alternate MAGA Reality

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Former President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 31, 2024 1:57 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of all 34 charges of falsifying business records in the New York hush money trial. The historic verdict, delivered by a jury that Trump’s lawyers helped pick, made him the first former president in American history to be convicted of a felony.

And those are the facts if you are living here with us in this reality — not so much in Trump’s version of America, a lawless land on the brink of collapse.

The guilty verdict immediately opened an expected floodgate of misinformation, as Trump and his MAGA influencers continued their unrelenting attacks on the rule of law and democracy in an effort to delegitimize the trial and its outcome.

On Friday morning, the former president, looking disheveled, held an extremely confusing press conference at Trump Tower in New York, at the foot of the golden escalator where it all began.

During the 30-minutes spiel — which contained a vaguely recognizable but extremely muddied version of the greatest-hits list of Trump’s grievances — he meandered through talking points about “bad people” coming to the United States “from mental institutions and insane asylums,” Democrats trying to “stop you from having cars” and fictive ideas about “Biden and his people” who are, as ever, out to get him.

The incoherent address to a room of supporters did hit some of the points we expected to hear from the former president. He continued his attacks on the boogeymen he created within the context of this trial, calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “failed DA,” Judge Juan Merchan a “conflicted judge” and President Joe Biden the “dumbest” and “most incompetent president we ever had.”

“This is a scam,” Trump said, eight minutes into taking the microphone. “This is a rigged trial. It shouldn’t have been in that venue. We shouldn’t have had that judge.”

Trump also lashed out at the gag order he is under, saying he is “not allowed to talk about the [judge] if I do he said I can get put in jail.”

“I’m the leading person for president and I’m under a gag order,” Trump said, adding “this is all done by Biden and his people.”

The former president and right-wing media have pushed the false notion that the New York prosecution and resulting trial were all part of some “deep state” effort to keep Trump from campaigning as he embarks on his third bid for the White House.

And Trump certainly stuck to that point as he mentioned his gag order but then continued to cryptically talk about several at times unidentifiable people involved in the case and trial, whom he kept referring to as “he.”

As the gag order suggests, this is not the first time Trump used this same rhetoric to attack those involved in his trial.

Even before the jury started deliberating in Manhattan, all throughout the weeks-long trial, the former president and his most loyal allies called the judge, the jury, the prosecutors and even the whole legal system “corrupt,” “biased” and “rigged” on so many occasions it’s hard to point to every instance of it. And on Thursday, as he walked out of the Manhattan courthouse following the historic verdict, Trump did not hesitate to claim that, now, the whole country is “rigged.”

The relentless alternate reality building from Trump is unsurprising — and it’s almost identical to the rhetoric he used four years ago.

In 2020, Trump and his allies went on serious and at times violent rampages to make the lie — that the election was rigged and that voter fraud was rampant — a reality. That’s partly why he is where he is today, facing three other indictments, two of which deal with his efforts to steal the last election.

It’s the same dangerous strategy: getting the MAGA base to believe that any version of events that is politically unfavorable to Trump is “rigged,” the result of the “deep state,” and a political “persecution.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has contributed to PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. She was a part of the Pulitzer Prize finalist NPR investigations reporting team that exposed how local government agencies throughout the U.S. quietly pocketed Social Security benefits intended for children in foster care. She was also the recipient of PBS’ Gwen Ifill Fellowship. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: