Latest
56 mins ago
Trump Campaign Ad Uses Photo Of Cop Being Attacked By Protesters … In Ukraine
WILKES BARRE, PA - AUGUST 02: David Reinert holds up a large "Q" sign while waiting in line on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally. "Q" is a conspiracy theory group that has been seen at recent rallies. (Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Twitter Cracks Down On QAnon Accounts, Suspends Thousands
1 hour ago
Yoho Apologizes To Ocasio-Cortez For ‘Misunderstanding’ Following Confrontation

Trump Tried To Get UK Govt To Have British Open Hosted At His Turnberry Resort In Scotland

AYR, SCOTLAND - JUNE 24: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump speaks as he reopens his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump visits his Turnberry Resort in Scotland. (Photo credit: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)
By
|
July 22, 2020 11:09 a.m.

President Donald Trump reportedly tried to the diplomatic relations between the U.S. and United Kingdom to promote his Turnberry golf club in Scotland.

The New York Times reported Tuesday evening that Robert Wood Johnson IV, Trump’s politically appointed ambassador to the U.K., told his colleagues in February 2018 that the President had asked him to convince the British government to help arrange for the British Open golf tournament to be hosted at Trump’s resort.

Several weeks after telling his colleagues about Trump’s request, Johnson reportedly reportedly tried to give it a shot by mentioning the idea to then-Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell.

CNN reported on Wednesday that the State Department inspector general’s office opened an investigation last fall into the incident and Johnson’s conduct in general, prior to State Department Inspector General Steve Linick’s abrupt ouster, and has drawn up a report on the agency’s findings that has not yet been published. The OIG also investigated allegations that Johnson had made deeply racist and misogynistic remarks to and about embassy officials.

A U.K. government spokesperson told TPM in an emailed statement that Johnson and Mundell had discussed “a number of issues” during the conversation “reflecting the close cultural and economic ties between Scotland and the USA.”

Johnson made “no request regarding the British Open” during their discussion, the spokesperson said.

Lewis Lukens, a career diplomat who was serving as Johnson’s second-in-command at the time, was alarmed by the situation and flagged it to several State Department officials via email, according to the Times.

It is unclear why Trump reportedly believed the U.K. government could fulfill his request; the British Open is organized by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (aka the R&A), a private group.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30