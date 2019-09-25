Trump Supports Transparency — From Biden And Democrats

After his administration attempted to block a whistleblower’s complaint from reaching Congress, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he supports full transparency — from his 2020 rival Joe Biden and other Democrats.

During a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump responded to the House’s newly launched impeachment inquiry against him in wake of the whistleblower’s complaint and revelations that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Trump said he’d told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other House Republicans, “I fully support transparency” on the whistleblower.

However, Trump said he also “insist[s] on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter” regarding the baseless conspiracy theory that the Bidens had engaged in corrupt behavior in China and Ukraine.

Trump said he also demands “transparency from Democrats” who, according to him, went to Ukraine and “threatened” the president of Ukraine (another unsubstantiated claim).

Watch Trump below: