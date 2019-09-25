Trump Supports Transparency — From Biden And Democrats

Latest
President Donald Trump arrives for a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly, September 25, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 25, 2019 5:02 pm
After his administration attempted to block a whistleblower’s complaint from reaching Congress, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that he supports full transparency — from his 2020 rival Joe Biden and other Democrats.

During a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump responded to the House’s newly launched impeachment inquiry against him in wake of the whistleblower’s complaint and revelations that Trump pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden.

Trump said he’d told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other House Republicans, “I fully support transparency” on the whistleblower.

However, Trump said he also “insist[s] on transparency from Joe Biden and his son Hunter” regarding the baseless conspiracy theory that the Bidens had engaged in corrupt behavior in China and Ukraine.

Trump said he also demands “transparency from Democrats” who, according to him, went to Ukraine and “threatened” the president of Ukraine (another unsubstantiated claim).

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
