Trump Brags About His ‘Very Good’ Relationship With Taliban Co-Founder

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up during the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition in Chicago, Illinois on October 28, 2019. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 3, 2020 4:34 p.m.
With friends like these…

During his visit to the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump touted the apparently excellent relationship he now has with Taliban co-founder and deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, with whom he’d spoken on the phone several hours earlier.

“The relationship is very good that I have with the Mullah and we had a good, long conversation today,” he told reporters. “They want to cease the violence, they’d like to cease violence also.”

Trump said that the U.S. and the terrorist organization “all have a very common interest” because “we’re looking to get this ended.”

On Saturday, Trump signed a peace deal with Taliban leaders in which the U.S. agreed to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

Watch Trump below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
