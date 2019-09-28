Latest
OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE,28 (RUSSIA OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan, June,28,2019. Vladimir Putin has arrived to Japan to partcipate the G20 Osaka Summit and to meet U.S.President Donald Trump. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
3 hours ago
CNN: White House Also Concealed Transcripts Of Trump’s Calls With Russia, Saudi Arabia
4 hours ago
US Envoy To Ukraine Resigns Amid Trump’s Ukrainian Scandal
on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.
20 hours ago
NRA Uses Looming Impeachment Threat To Squeeze Trump On Gun Control

Report: Trump Told Russian Officials He Didn’t Mind 2016 Election Interference

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks to the press as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, December 7, 2018. - Trump is traveling to K... US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks to the press as he walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, December 7, 2018. - Trump is traveling to Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 28, 2019 2:18 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump told top Russian officials that he wasn’t concerned about the Kremlin’s election hacking of the 2016 elections, according to the Washington Post.

Three unnamed former officials told the Post that Trump had made the comments during his 2017 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump reportedly told them that he wasn’t worried about Russia’s interference in the elections, arguing that the U.S. does the same to other countries.

It was the same meeting in which Trump bragged about firing “crazy” former FBI Director James Comey because “I faced great pressure because of Russia.”

The meeting was also closed off to all press except for Russian’s state-owned media outlets.

According to the Post, very few officials were given notes on the meeting in order to prevent Trump’s remarks to Lavrov and Kislyak from being leaked.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: