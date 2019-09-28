Report: Trump Told Russian Officials He Didn’t Mind 2016 Election Interference

President Donald Trump told top Russian officials that he wasn’t concerned about the Kremlin’s election hacking of the 2016 elections, according to the Washington Post.

Three unnamed former officials told the Post that Trump had made the comments during his 2017 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Trump reportedly told them that he wasn’t worried about Russia’s interference in the elections, arguing that the U.S. does the same to other countries.

It was the same meeting in which Trump bragged about firing “crazy” former FBI Director James Comey because “I faced great pressure because of Russia.”

The meeting was also closed off to all press except for Russian’s state-owned media outlets.

According to the Post, very few officials were given notes on the meeting in order to prevent Trump’s remarks to Lavrov and Kislyak from being leaked.